HIGH POINT — Helen Dreher Rogers passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Born in Irmo, SC in 1918, a daughter of the late O.A. and Martha Dreher, she grew up in Hopkins, SC and earned an education degree at USC, later teaching in Sally, McBee, Hartsville and Matthews, SC.
She married W. Ellerbe Rogers, Jr. in 1946 and lived most of her adult life in High Point. A longtime member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Helen enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years and worked within the High Point City schools with challenged children.
Helen enjoyed reading and sports and dearly loved surf fishing with her friends, working in her flowers and caring for her family and friends.
Surviving are her daughter, Mollie Carnevale; a son, Bill Rogers, along with granddaughters Kate, Maggie and Carrie and great-grandchildren, Peter, Ellie and Casey.
We'll all miss her and hold her memory close, as will others that knew and loved her as a friend and "second Mom."
Burial will be at the Rogers family cemetery in Marlboro County, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a small gift to a charity or organization meaningful to you and your family, or to plant some flowers in her memory.
