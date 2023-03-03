THOMASVILLE — Helen Adeline Dobbins Younts, 102, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her beloved husband, on Feb. 28, 2023 at the home of her daughter. Born in Carbon Hill, Alabama to James Hanon and Lula Adeline Burton Dobbins, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Levi Younts, her parents, her brothers Vernon, Henry, Buddy, Curt, Ed and Jim Dobbins and sisters, Lucy Ingram and Margaret Calos.
She is survived by her children, Jeff Younts (Frankie), Joanna Alspaugh (Randall) and Jerry Younts (Lisa) and her brother, J.D. Dobbins. She is also survived by grandchildren, Brandon Shipwash, Neal Younts, Brooke Hall, Steve Younts, Justin Younts, Ashley Crawford (Grayson) and Jake Younts, great-grandchildren, Yajhaira Martinez (Ricky), David Rivera, Kaitlin Hall, Drew and Jr. Shipwash, Julia and Savannah Younts, Cady and Elam Crawford, great-great grandchildren, Ricky and Sienna Martinez. She also has many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who were very special to her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.