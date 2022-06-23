GREENSBORO — Helen Lou Hall Breeden, 91, formerly of High Point, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Friends Home of Guilford.
Born May 14, 1931, in Erwin, Helen was the daughter of the late Lossie Anderson Hall and Irene Ennis Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Breeden, and daughter Patricia Adragna. Helen was a member of Conrad Memorial Baptist Church, and worked as a bookkeeper for Winn Dixie for 28 years.
Helen is survived by her sister, Agnes Sills; one grandson, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, June 27, at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Marcus Campbell officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service.
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
