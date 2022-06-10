CHARLOTTE — Helen Beckwith Hayes, 98, passed away June 7, 2022 with her children by her side. She was born on March 15, 1924 in Fayetteville, NC to Lewis Bryan and Annie Adcox Beckwith. After growing up in Fayetteville, she attended Meredith College. Upon earning her degree, she began a long, dedicated, and joyful career as an elementary school teacher. Her love and gifts for teaching were recognized by her peers with an award for educational excellence. Helen met Vennon, the love of her life, while she was teaching in Fayetteville. After marrying in 1952, they moved to High Point, NC and began raising their two children, Bert and Ann. Helen had a long-time passion for gardening, and, with her yard as her canvas, she created beautiful landscapes enjoyed by many. Helen’s faith informed all aspects of her life. She was a longtime member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she served as a Stephen Ministry caregiver and leader, as well as teaching Sunday school and supporting the church in numerous ways. After Vennon had passed away and her eyesight diminished, Helen made Charlotte’s Aldersgate Retirement Community her home. Over her 15 years there, she developed many cherished friendships and contributed greatly to community life. Helen approached life with a blend of kindness, humor, honesty, optimism, gratitude, and a sense of duty to God and her fellow travelers. Ever the teacher, she modeled a way of living that is both purposeful and joyful. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Hilbert Vennon Hayes, and her brother, Lewis Bryan Beckwith Jr. She is survived by her sister, Grace McDonald of Columbia SC, and her children, Hilbert Vennon Hayes II of High Point and Ann Hayes Browning (Ric) of Davidson. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Wil Browning of Charlotte and Holt Browning (Brandon) of Dallas, TX., her great grandson, Barron, and several beloved nieces and nephews. A service celebrating Helen’s life will be held at 2 on Friday, June 17 in the Aldersgate Chapel, 3800 Shamrock Dr. in Charlotte. Memorials may be made to Communities in Schools/Charlotte Mecklenburg at 601 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202 www.cischarlotte.org or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
