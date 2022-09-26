HIGH POINT — Mrs. Helen Arlene Transeau, 68, resident of High Point, died Sept. 24, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.
Helen was born June 9, 1954 in Guilford County and had been a resident of this area all her life. She attended Love of God Baptist Church in Thomasville and had worked at Ladd Furniture. On June 28, 1998, she married Mike Transeau who survives of the residence. She was preceded in death by three brothers. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother-in-law, Imogene Pruitt and husband Claude of High Point.
