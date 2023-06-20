HIGH POINT — Our sweet Mama, Nana, Aunt, Cousin and Friend, Helen Lucille Amick Stutts, gained her angel wings on June 15, 2023.
She was born on March 31,1939 in High Point, a daughter to Arthur F. and Elsie Moser Amick. She was a resident of this area most of her life, except for early years spent in Norfolk, VA. Later, her love for the beach drew her to Sandbridge, VA, and even though she was afraid of the water, she stayed several years. Afterwards, she returned to High Point. Mom spent years owning and operating her own cleaning service. After retirement, she loved nothing more than sitting on her porch and waiving to the neighbors as they passed by.
