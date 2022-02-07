HIGH POINT — Heide-Marie Pannebacker Lenz, 80, passed away peacefully onFeb. 5, 2022. In her last few days, she was surrounded by the love of her family.
Heide was born in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, on Oct. 26, 1941, daughter of Martin and Martha Pannebacker. In 1962, she married her husband, Ernst Lenz, with whom she spent 50 years before his passing. In 1976, Heide made the journey of a lifetime when she and Ernst packed up their lives and three children to move to the United States. She braved a new place full of strangers and a new language. Heide called North Carolina home for the next 46 years, marked by becoming a proud United States citizen in 2000.
A homemaker, Heide was a magnificent cook and baker. She loved to garden and spend time outdoors. Heide was a world traveler, visiting all over Europe and central America. She led a very active lifestyle and loved going dancing with Ernst. You could find Heide at the gym, which is where she and Ernst first met, or running in 5ks, where she frequently won first-place for her age group. Ernst and Heide traveled for their races from the East Coast to the West Coast to Puerto Rico. She was a longtime member of the Triad German Club and in her later years attended Lutheran Church of Our Father. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernst Lenz, and she is survived by their three children: Claudia Blair, of High Point, Gabriele Lenz, of California, and Stephan Lenz, of Thomasville. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Stephanie Blair and fiancé Will Holland, of Greensboro, Megan Lenz, of Thomasville, and Kayla Lenz, of Thomasville. In addition, she is survived by siblings Anita Goettlich, Marianne Fischer and Toni Stroenitz, all of Germany. Also preceding her in death are brother Berhard Pannebacker, of Germany, sister Olga Ingram, of Scotland, and sister Martha Staerk, of Germany.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at High Point Friends Meeting, by Pastor Scott Wagoner. The family will receive friends on Thursday at 5 p.m. prior to the service in Ragan Fellowship Hall at High Point Friends Meeting.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
