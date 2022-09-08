HIGH POINT — When we encounter the inevitable times of waiting and Ending that are a part of life, We are called to place our faith in God, Who always draws us toward new life. Can we trust God with our future? Can we accept that we do not need to know everything about tomorrow, trusting that God will be there, Waiting for us with joy and strength? If there is a place in your life that feels like a dead end, Remember the cocoon, remember the seed, Remember the tomb. And trust there is a way through it, A way that God can see. A way to which God will lead you. -Author unknown
Heddie Hayes Dawkins, a gentle, loving, and caring woman, impacted many lives during her 81 years of life. She was born in Marlboro, SC., June 14, 1941, to the late Hamer and Pearl (McLeod) Hayes and was the seventh of ten children. Her earthly journey ended on August 30, 2022. Heddie was very young when the family moved from SC to High Point, NC where she received her elementary and high school education. On her quest toward higher education, Heddie earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Shaw University and her Master of Science in Guidance/Counselor Education from North Carolina A&T State University. Her professional career included serving as a home-school coordinator at High Point Central High School and a counselor at Welborn Middle School until her retirement in 2007. Heddie demonstrated not only a strong work ethic, but a genuine concern and passion for the success of her students. It was natural that she gained the love and respect of her students and co-workers.
Heddie was a woman of God: a faithful and active member of Gethsemane Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, was a dedicated member of the Mixed Choir, and a member of the Senior Missionaries under the leadership of Pastor Roy L. Fitzgerald. Her humble spirit led her to being adored by the entire congregation. She also loved being a member of a local Christian Women Fellowship group, where spiritual sisterhood and friendship went hand in hand.
Spending time at the beach with family was always a special time to relax and have quality time with her family. Heddie loved playing challenging games especially with her sisters and life-long friend, Faye Boyce.
Heddie was committed and devoted to her loving husband who passed away in 2018. In addition to her parents and husband, Heddie was preceded in death by five brothers; James, Robert, Preston, Marion, and Freddie Hayes, and one sister, Mary Bailey; sisters-in-law, Mae Frances Hardie, Elouise Johnson, Patricia Hardie, Barbara Jean Hedrick, and Della Wilks Hayes; brother-in-law, James Bailey.
Surviving to cherish the legacy of her love, affection and determination are two sons, Edward and Bernard (Andrea) Dawkins; three daughters, Teresa, Rhonda (Shawn) Neal, and Angela Dawkins; two sisters, Willie Mae Alsbrooks and Annie Riddick; (They were certainly “three in one”); one brother, Chester (Ruth) Hayes, whom she always looked forward to visiting; four sisters-in-law, Rosa Wilson, Kathy (J.D.) Moore, Anne Hayes, and Bobby Jean Hayes; one brother-in-law, Ronald Garrison; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who have all been blessed by the life that she lived.
Our beloved Heddie will be missed. We carry on with love and precious memories.
Amazing grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me, I once was lost but now am I found…..
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church, with Rev. Roy L. Fitzgerald presiding. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The family of Heddie Dawkins wishes to express our eternal gratitude to the community, Police and Sheriff Dept., First Responders, and all of the precious souls and animals that participated in the search for our mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Whether it was a simple prayer, deed, or active search, we are forever grateful to you and will never forget how you made us feel. It was because of you and the grace of a loving God that we are able to get through this.
Please make any donations to the Jamestown United Methodist Church Support Group and Memory Cafe. Please make checks payable to: JUMC. Memo line should read: Dementia Outreach. P.O Box 339 Jamestown, NC 27282.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
