HIGH POINT — When we encounter the inevitable times of waiting and Ending that are a part of life, We are called to place our faith in God, Who always draws us toward new life. Can we trust God with our future? Can we accept that we do not need to know everything about tomorrow, trusting that God will be there, Waiting for us with joy and strength? If there is a place in your life that feels like a dead end, Remember the cocoon, remember the seed, Remember the tomb. And trust there is a way through it, A way that God can see. A way to which God will lead you. -Author unknown

Heddie Hayes Dawkins, a gentle, loving, and caring woman, impacted many lives during her 81 years of life. She was born in Marlboro, SC., June 14, 1941, to the late Hamer and Pearl (McLeod) Hayes and was the seventh of ten children. Her earthly journey ended on August 30, 2022. Heddie was very young when the family moved from SC to High Point, NC where she received her elementary and high school education. On her quest toward higher education, Heddie earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Shaw University and her Master of Science in Guidance/Counselor Education from North Carolina A&T State University. Her professional career included serving as a home-school coordinator at High Point Central High School and a counselor at Welborn Middle School until her retirement in 2007. Heddie demonstrated not only a strong work ethic, but a genuine concern and passion for the success of her students. It was natural that she gained the love and respect of her students and co-workers.

