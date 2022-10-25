HIGH POINT — Hayden Bradley Holder, 22, of High Point, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Thomasville Medical Center as a result of an automobile accident.
Born May 22, 2000, in Guilford County, he was a son of Melody Newsom Holder (Steve Bullington) of High Point and the late Hal Bradley Holder. Hayden was a loving person and enjoyed skateboarding, gaming, and hanging out with family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Katie Blackley and husband Timothy of High Point, and Jessica Waddell and husband Bradley of Kernersville; grandfather, Harold Holder of Spencer; nieces and nephews, Haley, Cameron, Skyler, Lillian, Landon, Elijah, and Silas; and girlfriend, Alyvia Troxler of Thomasville.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point.
The family will receive following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont in memory of Hal Bradley Holder.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.