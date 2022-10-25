HPTNWS- 10-26-22 HOLDER, HAYDEN.psd

HIGH POINT — Hayden Bradley Holder, 22, of High Point, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Thomasville Medical Center as a result of an automobile accident.

Born May 22, 2000, in Guilford County, he was a son of Melody Newsom Holder (Steve Bullington) of High Point and the late Hal Bradley Holder. Hayden was a loving person and enjoyed skateboarding, gaming, and hanging out with family and friends.

Trending Videos