HIGH POINT — Hattie Louise Hightower Haithcock, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. She was born on May 8, 1931 in Guilford County, NC to the late Edwin and Mabel Pendergrass Hightower.
Hattie retired from Henredon Furniture after 20 years of employment as a Payroll Manager. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Hattie is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 44 years, Rodney Haithcock; and brother, Edwin Kerr Hightower, Jr.
Hattie is survived by her sons, Terry Haithcock and wife Sherry, and Paul David Haithcock; and grandson, Reid Haithcock and wife Rachel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hattie’s name to a charity of one’s choice. The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff of Adams Farm Living and Rehab for their dedicated and loving care of Hattie during her stay with them.
A private service for Hattie will be held by the family. Hattie will be laid to rest at Guilford Memorial Park cemetery of Greensboro.
