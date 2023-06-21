TRINITY — Mr. Harvey Thurman “Pa” Cole, 88, of Trinity, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Atrium High Point Medical Center.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1935, in Moore County, to the late John William Cole and Bertie Autry Cole. Thurman was a member of Turner’s Chapel Christian Church in Sanford, NC. He retired from Brass Craft as Director of Operations, after 35 plus years of loyal employment. Thurman loved to tinker with old cars and work in the yard. He enjoyed wildlife of any kind and would feed all the animals he came across. Thurman also enjoyed time at the beach and the lake with his family. On Oct. 30, 1954, he married Beth Spivey Cole and they enjoyed 68 years together. Thurman was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending his free time with them, especially his great grand-daughter, McRae and his grand-dog Otto.
In addition to his parents, Thurman is preceded in death by an infant sister Ruby Lee Cole; three sisters, Margie Frye, Mattie Blakely, Thelma Cole; five brothers, Grier Cole, Edgebert Cole, Eugene Cole, Russell Cole, Hubert Cole.
Thurman is survived by his loving wife, Beth, of the home; his son, Richard Lee Cole of Lexington; his daughter, Teresa Cole Slate of High Point; three grandchildren, Brian Slate and wife Molly of Winston-Salem, Erin Slate and Mike of Winston-Salem, Savannah Cole and Justin of Lexington; a great-granddaughter, McRae Slate.
A graveside service will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Park 401 West Holly Hill Road, Thomasville, on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2 p.m., with Rev. David Bowman officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. — 1:30 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Thomasville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to an Animal Shelter of the donor’s choice.
