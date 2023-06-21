TRINITY — Mr. Harvey Thurman “Pa” Cole, 88, of Trinity, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Atrium High Point Medical Center.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1935, in Moore County, to the late John William Cole and Bertie Autry Cole. Thurman was a member of Turner’s Chapel Christian Church in Sanford, NC. He retired from Brass Craft as Director of Operations, after 35 plus years of loyal employment. Thurman loved to tinker with old cars and work in the yard. He enjoyed wildlife of any kind and would feed all the animals he came across. Thurman also enjoyed time at the beach and the lake with his family. On Oct. 30, 1954, he married Beth Spivey Cole and they enjoyed 68 years together. Thurman was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending his free time with them, especially his great grand-daughter, McRae and his grand-dog Otto.