HPTNWS- 2-8-23 FRENCH, HARVEY (1).jpg

CLAYTON — On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, the Angels came to take Harvey Lee French, 95, to his Heavenly home, where he was met by his parents, Harvey Samuel and Margaret McDaniel French, his brothers, William Darrell and Clarence French, step-daughter, Jean Courtney and the love of his life, wife, Grace Williams Dancy French, who passed in 1995 after 27 years of marriage.

Harvey Lee was born on March 21, 1927 in High Point. Most of his relatives called him a snow baby because there was 3ft of snow on the ground at his birth. Harvey’s grandfather, Napoleon gave him the nickname of “Punk” as a baby and was affectionately called by that name by his brother, Darrell, two daughters, Marie and Pauline and her two daughters, Emily and Cameron.

Trending Videos