CLAYTON — On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, the Angels came to take Harvey Lee French, 95, to his Heavenly home, where he was met by his parents, Harvey Samuel and Margaret McDaniel French, his brothers, William Darrell and Clarence French, step-daughter, Jean Courtney and the love of his life, wife, Grace Williams Dancy French, who passed in 1995 after 27 years of marriage.
Harvey Lee was born on March 21, 1927 in High Point. Most of his relatives called him a snow baby because there was 3ft of snow on the ground at his birth. Harvey’s grandfather, Napoleon gave him the nickname of “Punk” as a baby and was affectionately called by that name by his brother, Darrell, two daughters, Marie and Pauline and her two daughters, Emily and Cameron.
Harvey Lee had a very good life. He was a World War II Army Veteran serving in the Italian Campaign stringing telephone wires, which made him a very good target for Mussolini’s Army. When Harvey Lee came home from the war, he had various jobs before going to work for Linthicum Cement Company, as a dispatcher where he retired after 22 years.
Harvey Lee was an avid baseball fan. He played catcher in the 1950’s, where companies sponsored baseball teams. He played for the Burlington Mills and High Point Weaving Teams. While playing for High Point Weaving, they played for the Championship game against College Crown winning 1-0 after 27 innings. His favorite professional baseball team was the Atlanta Braves. He was also an avid bowler. He also loved to play golf with his son, Eddie, his niece’s husband, Ronnie, and his cousin, Billy McDaniel.
Those who will cherish his memory and will miss him greatly is his son, Eddie Lee French of Clayton; his niece, Marie French Norton (Ronald) of Asheboro and niece, Pauline French of Los Angeles, CA; step-daughters, Barbara Ward of High Point and Shirley Bishop of Thomasville; step-sons, Harold Dancy (Linda) and Ronnie Dancy (Cookie), all of Thomasville; plus several nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and many cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Billy McDaniel officiating. Interment with military rites will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday one hour prior to the service from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
