NEW HAVEN — Harvest Lee Ingram, age 72, of New Haven, CT, formerly of Lilesville, NC, departed this life on Jan. 8, 2022.
He is survived by his children, Alexander of High Point, NC and Edward Ingram, Travis Mitchell, and Robin Ingram; and sisters, Cynthia Patterson and Tracy Autry.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mary Ingram Patterson and Foster Autry.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven, CT. A viewing will be held from 5-6 p.m.
The burial will be private. Online register book available at curvinkcouncil.com
