OCEAN ISLE BEACH — Harry Payne Jenkins, 71, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC passed away on Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022 at his home of his dreams.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons funeral home chapel in Thomasville. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. The family will greet friends one hour prior. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
