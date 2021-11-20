ARCHDALE — Harry Craig Faircloth, 58, of Archdale, passed away on Nov. 12, 2021 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Medical in High Point.
Harry was born in Clinton, NC to Peggy and Junior (Bill) Faircloth on May 21, 1963. He enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to live music. He also loved restoring old cars. He truly loved his family with all his heart and loved spending time with all of them. His idea of a great day was a cookout with family and friends.
Harry is preceded in death by his mother Peggy Ann Hardison, his father Junior M. Faircloth, his son Nicholas Faircloth, and his brother Jerry Marvin Faircloth.
Harry is survived by his wife Carye Faircloth, his daughter Pamela Faircloth, his son Shawn Faircloth wife Stephanie, his sisters Cornelia Ann Faircloth, Judy Clark husband KC, and Sharon Faircloth, his grandchildren Abbey, Ian, Kaleb, and Raylyn, his great granddaughter Amarah, his nieces Shannon and Mandy, he also leaves behind his nephews Alex and Cody.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 26, 2021 at Archdale Assembly of God located at 4405 Archdale Road, Archdale, NC 27263.
Arrangements are by Guil-Rand Funeral & Cremation Service.
