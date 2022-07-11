THOMASVILLE — Mr. Harry Austin Lee, 97, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House.
He was born on August 18, 1924, in Davidson County, NC to John William Lee and Emma Pearl Myers Lee. He retired from Central Motor Lines and was a member of the Sons of the Confederacy.
He loved deer hunting and did so up until his early 90’s, gardening, and spending time with his family at White Lake.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Ruth Jones Lee on March 4, 2010, whom he married on August 24, 1945, and Peggy Winters Lee on July 20, 2017; brothers, Paul Lee and Claude Lee; and sisters, Carrie Kennedy, Shelley Myers, Hazel Harris, Edith Segers, and Ruby Grossman.
Surviving are his daughter, Betty Easley and husband Steve of Thomasville; two sons, Darrell Lee and wife Linda of Carolina Beach, NC and Jerry Lee and wife Dianne of Thomasville; three grandchildren, Stephen Easley, Jeffrey Lee and wife Janella, and Tiffany Allen and husband Brent; great-grandchildren, Carson Easley, Chloe Easley, Michelle Lee, Caroline Allen, and Caitlyn Allen; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Bynum Orr officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service to receive friends on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3800 Shamrock Dr. Charlotte, NC 28215. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
