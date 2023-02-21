JAMESTOWN — Harris Alton Munns Jr., 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at his residence.
Al grew up in the High Point-Jamestown area, graduating from Ragsdale High School in 1962, where he was an athlete, scholar and student leader. He attended Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill, earning his undergraduate and Masters degrees from UNC. Al began his career in education with Wilson City Schools and East Carolina University. He was with Guilford County Schools for over 30 years, serving as a teacher, supervisor, personnel director, assistant principal and principal. Al was a passionate Tar Heel fan and cherished his relationships with his many friends and co-workers. He shared his gift of poetry with his family and friends. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Harris Alton Munns and Eleanor Parker Munns and a sister, Jane Oliver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.