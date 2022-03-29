ASHLAND — Harriett Shelton Rutherford Walker, 85, of Ashland, Ohio, formerly of Sophia, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 9, 2022.
Harriett was born in High Point, North Carolina on August 2, 1936, to Carl R. and Annie Crutchfield Shelton. She graduated from High Point Central High School and attended High Point College and Randolph Community College. Harriett was a member of Covenant Christian Church of Asheboro. She loved her Savior. She had a passion for studying God’s Word, painting, poetry, and reading. She was a talented painter, and her work appeared in many Guilford and Randolph County art shows both as a guest and featured artist. She was a long-time member of the High Point Art Guild as well as the acting President for two years. Additionally, Harriett taught painting at Randolph Community College.
Harriett is preceded in heaven by her husband, Milton “Mickey” Walker. Their deep love and friendship lasted over 50 years. They enjoyed working together-restoring and managing apartments, working on the family farm, carrying out the responsibilities of a managing courier with local newspapers, and traveling.
She is also preceded by her parents, son Stephen Rutherford, brother James Shelton, and grandson David Walker.
Survivors include children: MaryAnne Nestor (Carl), Rachel Rogers (Patrick), Elizabeth Wentz (Jerry) and Virginia Tweed (Tim), stepson Joseph Walker (Carneal), stepdaughter, Melinda Walker Dement; Grandchildren Lisa (Clinton) McNeil, Lauren (Cameron) Sastre, Jordan Rogers, Salem Rogers, Mollie Rogers, Casey Rutherford Jones (Tyler), Michael Wentz, Sarah Wentz, Grace Nestor-Louie (Thomas), Shawn Tweed, and Ethan Tweed; and great-grandchildren Sierra McNeil, Kaitlyn McNeil, James Sastre, Theodore Sastre, and Winter Jones.
She will be deeply missed by friends and family.
There will be a private family service.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Covenant Christian Church, 1565 E. Salisbury St., Asheboro, NC 27203.
