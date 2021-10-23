PELL CITY, Alabama — Harriet Patterson McCall, 95, of Pell City, AL, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her home.
Services will be held in Pell City, Alabama. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
