ARCHDALE — Harold Wayne Sheffield, 84, of Archdale, died at his home Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
He was born Jan. 8, 1937, in High Point, a son of Neill Sheffield Sr. and Agnes Welch. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service, having served with the Corps of Engineers in Vietnam, Germany and South Korea. After the Army, he served as a security guard at High Point Regional Hospital and retired after 20 years of service. He was a proud member of the Brotherhood of U.S. Army Veterans association and enjoyed their reunions every year. He was never opposed to a good meal. Dad enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were, his wife, Marie; a brother, Neill Jr.; sister-in-law Genevieve; and two nephews.
He is survived by his son Scott (Holly), of Thomasville; two sisters, Doris Pitts, of Supply, and Sandra Joines (Buddy), of Asheboro; one brother, Samuel (O’Dene), of Robbins; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to celebrate Dad’s life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m., in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery, with Bishop David Hedrick officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded by the US Army Honor Guard and the Randolph County Honor Guard. His family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
Memorials in his memory may be made to Dover Baptist Church, 2527 Dover Church Road, Seagrove, N.C. 27341, Bethel Friends, 2519 Bethel Friends Road, Asheboro, N.C. 27205, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Online condolences may be made on Dad’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
