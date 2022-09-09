HIGH POINT— Harold Tupper Murray Jr. May 12, 1941 – Sept. 2, 2022
Harold (Hal) Tupper Murray Jr. died peacefully on Sept. 2, after several years of declining health. Born and raised in Charleston S.C., with a large tight-knit family, Hal was a lifelong Boy Scout. Through Scouting, he developed the best qualities that Scouting instills in youth and lived his life accordingly.
In 1956, when he was 14, Hal proved himself trustworthy, helpful, kind, and brave, when he came to the aid of a neighbor who was bitten by a venomous snake, saving her life. He was later recognized for his bravery, in particular, and on April 18, 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower bestowed upon him the Young American Medal for Bravery, for having “exhibited exceptional courage, attended by extraordinary decision, presence of mind, and unusual swiftness of action, regardless of his own personal safety.”
South Carolina Congressman Mendel Rivers nominated Hal to serve as a congressional page, and as a teenager, he spent his junior year in Page School in Washington, D.C. Rivers was his mentor and encouraged Hal to make politics his career. He went on to study at Clemson University, then instead turned his passion for Scouting into a career with the Boy Scouts, working in various professional capacities for 36 years. He received The Vigil Honor — the highest honor that the Order of the Arrow can bestow upon its members — for service to lodge, council, and Scouting. He also served in the Marine Corps Reserves from 1964-1968.
Hal married Marcia Elaine Marshall in 1964, and together they raised a family all across the Southeast. He served Boy Scout councils in Charleston, SC, Coco Solo, Panama, Miami, Fla., Columbus Ga., and High Point, N.C., and in 1985 he became Scout Executive of the Old Hickory Council, BSA, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Over the next 17 years, Hal skillfully led the council, organizing three capital campaigns which resulted in the construction of the Wachovia
Scouting Center and the development of Camp Raven Knob into one of the finest Scout camps in the nation. Hal was also a member of Kiwanis & Rotary clubs.
After his retirement, Hal and Marcia, (along with daughter Kristine and son-in-law, Jeff), built a mountain home, where they loved to entertain family and friends. Hal will be remembered for his complete devotion to family, friends, and colleagues, but also for his sense of humor—he always loved a good joke!
Hal was the quintessential Boy Scout. In addition to being brave, he was trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind and cheerful. He was a true friend and loving family man and a wonderful example to others. The world is no doubt better for his having been here.
Hal was predeceased by his parents, Harold Tupper Murray Sr., Annarose LaTorre, and beloved sister, Joan Diane Murray. He is survived by Marcia and their three children: Ann Murray Garey (Jim), Kristine Murray Cox (Jeff), and Harold Tupper (Trey) Murray III (Raquel Maqueda Jiménez); grandchildren, Weaver Garey, Will Garey, Ian Murray and Oliver Murray.
Interment will take place in Charleston, S.C. at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Old Hickory Council, BSA, 6600 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
27106 or to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
