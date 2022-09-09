Harold Murray Jr.

HIGH POINT— Harold Tupper Murray Jr. May 12, 1941 – Sept. 2, 2022

Harold (Hal) Tupper Murray Jr. died peacefully on Sept. 2, after several years of declining health. Born and raised in Charleston S.C., with a large tight-knit family, Hal was a lifelong Boy Scout. Through Scouting, he developed the best qualities that Scouting instills in youth and lived his life accordingly.

