HIGH POINT — Harold Russell Gunsalus accepted the amazing grace of Jesus Christ as a young man and lived a life of grateful service to God and others. He died resting peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on Feb. 7, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Keith Gunsalus, his two sons, Russell and Robert Gunsalus, five grandchildren: Krista (Gunsalus) Stephenson, Kayla (Gunsalus) Pasquariello, Jacobi Gunsalus, Josie Gunsalus, and Joshua Gunsalus, and one great grandson, Maverick Stephenson, as well as his sister, Martha (Gunsalus) Chamberlain and two brothers, Doug and Brent Gunsalus.
Harold was born in Allentown, PA on July 19, 1940 to his parents, Russell D. Gunsalus and Martha (Dyer) Gunsalus. His mother passed away when he was 4, but when Harold was 6 he was blessed with a new mother when his father married Agnes Kirtz.
Harold attended high school at Eastern Pilgrim Academy, graduated college from Eastern Pilgrim College (later known as United Wesleyan College), earned a Master of Divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary and a Doctorate in Ministry from Drew University.
An ordained minister in the Wesleyan Church, Harold always considered it an honor to have served in a variety of leadership roles in Christian higher education, ministry at First Wesleyan Church in High Point, NC. and the Shenandoah District of the Wesleyan Church. His penchant for adventure, zest for life, good humor and ability to paint a vision of what could be, are remembered fondly. He was loved by many and until we meet again, he will be missed.
A celebration of Harold’s life and God’s grace will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, with Rev. John Vernon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Life Tribute Center at Cumby Family Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a donation in Harold’s memory to either Wesley Seminary, 4201 S. Washington St. Marion, IN 46953 c/o Office of Development, to help provide scholarships for Spanish language students or to Global Partners, 13300 Olio Road, Suite 400, Fishers, IN 46037, for wells in Africa.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
