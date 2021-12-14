ARCHDALE — Harold Reece Martin, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 1, 1939, in Davidson County and was the son of the late William Ray and Beulah Lucille Hepler Martin. He attended Fairgrove School in Davidson County and enjoyed monthly breakfasts with his school buddies. He spent 44 wonderful years married to his late wife, Patsy “Pat” Tuttle Martin, and they were longtime members of Fairfield United Methodist Church. Harold had been active with the United Methodist Men and a member of the Adult II Sunday school class. He retired from Wagoner Woodcrafts and also owned his furniture refinishing business. He was an avid farmer who loved gardening and was especially proud of his grapevines. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling, dancing and reading. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Arthur Lee Lomax; brother, Robert “Bobby” Martin; and great-grandson, Charles Williams.
Harold is survived by two daughters, Libby Myers (Hugh) of Archdale and Jan Wright (Kevin “George”) of Trinity; daughter-in-law, Connie Lomax of Arden; ten grandchildren, Ashley DeLay, Austin Lomax (Jackie), Rachael Lomax, Jamie Williams (Jeff), Hugh Myers II (Terri), Daniel Myers (Sara), Elizabeth Williams (Lawrence), Anna Wright, Wesley Wright and Leah Wright;
11 great-grandchildren, Eloise Lomax, Nora Lomax, Jennifer Meehan (Jason), Katie Crabtree, Brittany Worlds, Hugh Myers III, Vivian Myers, Kelsey Williams, Katie Williams, Danny Williams and Travis Williams; six great-great-grandchildren; his lady friend, Gayle Hilton of Denton; sister-in-law, Loretta Martin of Thomasville; a loving sister-in-law, Margaret Lomax Miller of Winston-Salem; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service celebrating Harold’s life will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Fairfield United Methodist Church with Pastor Oliver Helsabeck and Pastor Tim Porter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the church fellowship hall before the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Harold’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairfield United Methodist Men, 1505 NC Highway 62 West, High Point, NC 27263; or a mission of your choice.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Martin family.
