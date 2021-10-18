THOMASVILLE — Mr. Harold Lee Childress, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Thomasville Medical Center.The family will greet friends at the J.C. Green and Sons funeral home in Thomasville on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Hughes Grove Baptist Church in Thomasville. Online condolences may be directed to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
