THOMASVILLE — Mr. Harold D. Cecil, 84, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. He was born on Jan. 8, 1938 in Davidson County a son of John Wesley Cecil Sr. and Ethel Geneva Sink Cecil. He graduated from Hasty High School in 1956. After graduation, he worked at Thayer Coggins then took a job at Swaim Originals, where he continued to work with his brother and brother-in-law until retirement. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, where he was a past deacon, elder, and Men’s Quartet member. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Fay Cecil Wall and Texie Lou Cecil; his brother, J.W. (Jay) Cecil Jr.; brother-in-law, Roger Morgan; and sister-in-law, Peggy Cecil.
On Oct. 18, 1962, he married Nancy Elizabeth Rogers, who survives of the home; also surviving is his son, Darren Cecil and wife Lisa; daughter, Kerry Cecil Pharis and husband John; his sister, Bonnie Morgan; brothers, Jesse Cecil and wife Jancy and Dillard Cecil and wife Beverly; two grandchildren, Ted Larry Clodfelter and wife Lane and Sharon Jane Clodfelter Henderson and husband Dylan; two great-grandchildren, Allie Clodfelter and Oakley Henderson; brothers-in-law, Frank Wall and Clayton Johnson and wife Linda; niece, Jana Cecil Weaver and husband Doug; nephews, Ricky Cecil and wife Wanda, Mark Morgan, Shannon Wall and wife Jan, and Mike Morgan and wife Kerry; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.