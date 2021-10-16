GRAHAM, NC — Ernest Harold Ayscue, age 83, widower of the late Emily Thompson Ayscue, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Born in High Point, he was a son of the late Percy Henderson Ayscue and Juanita Harris “Vastie” Ayscue. Mr. Ayscue was a retired Parts Director having worked at A&A Toyota, Toyota of High Point, Vann York Toyota, and Rick Hendricks Performance in Chapel Hill. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Alamance. He was an avid golfer for many years, was very personable, and he especially loved his grandchildren.
Mr. Ayscue is survived by two daughters, Kim Ayscue Nance (Tommy) of Thomasville and Dana Ayscue Bird (William) of Greensboro; three grandchildren, Matthew Nance, Mattie Bird, and Aidan Bird; a brother, Doug Ayscue (Kathy); two sisters, Cathy Michael and Connie Cody; and
several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Brenda Davis.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Jamestown United
Methodist Church, 403 East Main Street, Jamestown, NC 27282, and will be live-streamed at
www.youtube.com/c/jamestownumcnc. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1088,
Thomasville, NC 27361, Jamestown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 339, Jamestown, NC
27282, or the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
