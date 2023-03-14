HPTNWS- 3-15-23 SURRATT, HAROLD.jpg

JAMESTOWN — Mr. Harold Allen Surratt Jr., 85, resident of Jamestown, died Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Atrium Health — High Point Medical Center. Mr. Surratt was born July 6, 1937 in Guilford County a son to Harold Allen Surratt Sr. and Katie Wilson Surratt. He was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Greensboro. He was retired from Burlington Industries having served as an inventory control administrator. Harold attended High Point schools — graduating from High Point High School in 1955, and High Point College in 1959, after which he was promptly drafted! He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Harold enjoyed bowling, having bowled with High Point Gang Bowling League on the “Where’s Cindy” team. He also enjoyed playing Putt Putt with his cousin Wayne Johnson, standing on the beach pretending to fish, picking strawberries, and eating them right off the vine in the field with his grandkids.

