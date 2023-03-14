JAMESTOWN — Mr. Harold Allen Surratt Jr., 85, resident of Jamestown, died Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Atrium Health — High Point Medical Center. Mr. Surratt was born July 6, 1937 in Guilford County a son to Harold Allen Surratt Sr. and Katie Wilson Surratt. He was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Greensboro. He was retired from Burlington Industries having served as an inventory control administrator. Harold attended High Point schools — graduating from High Point High School in 1955, and High Point College in 1959, after which he was promptly drafted! He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Harold enjoyed bowling, having bowled with High Point Gang Bowling League on the “Where’s Cindy” team. He also enjoyed playing Putt Putt with his cousin Wayne Johnson, standing on the beach pretending to fish, picking strawberries, and eating them right off the vine in the field with his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Greene Surratt, whom he had married on Dec. 20, 1960 and son-in-law, Charles Nance. He is survived by his three children; Sandra Nance of High Point, Hal Surratt of Archdale, and April Turner of Jamestown; three grandchildren: Jacob Turner, Katie Turner, and Cal Turner.
A funeral service for Harold will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Greensboro, North Carolina officiated by Rev. Robert Dovenmuehle. Interment will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. Military rites to be provided by Randolph County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Wednesday night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 310 S. Tremont, Greensboro, NC 27403 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting with arrangements.
