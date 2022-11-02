MORTON,HANNIEMAECOLOR11-3-22.jpg

TRINITY — Hannie Mae Morton,89, a long time resident of High Point, went to be with her Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Hannie Mae was born in High Point, February 25, 1933, a daughter of the late Rev. Buren Crater and Hannie Winters Crater. She grew up attending the Holiness Church in Sophia founded by her father. Hannie was a retired bookkeeper, having worked at Dixie Supply, R.K. Stewart and Harold C. Davis Funeral Home.

