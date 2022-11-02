TRINITY — Hannie Mae Morton,89, a long time resident of High Point, went to be with her Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Hannie Mae was born in High Point, February 25, 1933, a daughter of the late Rev. Buren Crater and Hannie Winters Crater. She grew up attending the Holiness Church in Sophia founded by her father. Hannie was a retired bookkeeper, having worked at Dixie Supply, R.K. Stewart and Harold C. Davis Funeral Home.
Hannie and her husband, Charlie enjoyed trips to the beach, shag dancing and fishing. She was preceded in death by her husband, three sisters, Dorcas Thomas, Phyllis Jones and Odessa Crater and three brothers, Dwight, Hartsell and Jerry Crater. Hannie Mae was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan Hester and her husband Rob; three grandchildren, Derrick Hester (Tonya), Brittany Hester and Bailey Graham; five great-grandchildren, Carson, Caleb, Kinsley, Morgan and Harper; a brother, Larry Crater and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Hannie Mae's life will be held Saturday, November 5 at 9 a.m. in the Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Brent Bennett. Burial will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6:30 until 8 p.m.
