WINSTON-SALEM — Mrs. Hannah Marie (Kennedy) Miller passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Crestview Baptist Church on Thursday, July 28, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 9-10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. JC Green & Sons Funeral Home (Winston-Salem).
