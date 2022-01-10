ARCHDALE – Hal Nelson McDaniel, 87, passed away peacefully after his battle with Parkinson’s disease on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Hal was born in High Point on Jan. 23, 1934, to the late Fred Lee McDaniel and Veltie Lucindy Hepler.
In addition to his parents, two brothers, Walter and Allen McDaniel, and a sister, Mildred Parrish, also preceded him in death.
Hal owned and operated McDaniel Electric Company, along with his brother, until his retirement in 2002. During his retirement he enjoyed travel, visiting family, fishing, woodworking projects, going for walks around Archdale Park with his wife and seeing his friends at the Hardee’s in Archdale for coffee most mornings.
Hal is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Pace McDaniel; son, Gary McDaniel; grandchildren, Skylar and Sydney McDaniel; sisters, Lucy Galimore, Mary Hedgecock and Margaret Chapman; and brothers, Aaron McDaniel and Paul McDaniel.
No immediate services are scheduled at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family on Hal’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the family.
