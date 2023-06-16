HPTNWS- 6-17-23 LACKEY, HAL.jpg

HIGH POINT — Hal Curtis Lackey, 88, of High Point, formerly of West Jefferson, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Piedmont Christian Home.

Born May 15, 1935, in Davidson County, he was a son of the late Charles Curtis Lackey and the late Cleta Hoover Lackey. Hal went to Western Carolina University on a basketball scholarship and was a handball and racquetball champion. He was inducted in the Davidson County Athletic Hall of Fame and was a member of First Baptist Church.