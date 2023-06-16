HIGH POINT — Hal Curtis Lackey, 88, of High Point, formerly of West Jefferson, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Piedmont Christian Home.
Born May 15, 1935, in Davidson County, he was a son of the late Charles Curtis Lackey and the late Cleta Hoover Lackey. Hal went to Western Carolina University on a basketball scholarship and was a handball and racquetball champion. He was inducted in the Davidson County Athletic Hall of Fame and was a member of First Baptist Church.
Hal is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jerri Bruton Lackey of the home; sons, Mark Lackey and wife Carol of High Point, and Scott Lackey and wife Lisa of High Point; daughter, Molly Murrow of High Point; sister, Marie Cranford and husband Gary of Asheboro; grandchildren, Alex Lackey-Johnson and husband James, Smith Lackey, Tatum Murrow, Walker Lackey, Emily Lackey, and Lily Murrow; great-grandchildren, Ava, Snow, and Winter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Wright, and son-in-law, Keith Murrow.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church with Rev. Chris Langham officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr.,
Unit 101 Boone, NC 28607 or First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main St., High Point, NC 27260.
A memorial scholarship has been established in Hal Lackey’s name and may be sent to Western Carolina University.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
