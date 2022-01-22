THOMASVILLE — Mr. Hal Collins Brookshire, 81, a former resident of Thomasville and a resident of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.
He was born on December 22, 1940, in Asheville, NC to Lorain Justice and Euphemia Collins Brookshire. Hal graduated from Lee Edwards High School and then served in the Navy for 4 years. Throughout his career, Hal was an aluminum sales rep. and then became an independent manufacturing sales rep.
In his spare time, he loved swimming, golf cart rides, beach watching, history, and spending time with his breakfast club buddies, Al and Jerry. Hal is now enjoying that grand buffet in the sky with his Heavenly Father.
Hal was preceded in death by his parents. In addition, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Balfour Brookshire and William Brookshire; and one sister, Betty Brookshire Raper.
Hal is survived by his wife, Patti Brookshire of 33 years and children; Gary Thrift (Caprice), Amy Brookshire (Paul), Chris Brookshire, Shannon Heiney (Mike), and Andy Brookshire (Megan); sister-in-law, Brenda; 10 grandchildren, Ty, Min, Kynnedy, Saree, Chloe, Holden, Gracie, Savannah, Ruby, and Charlie; nephews, Larry Brookshire (Jolene), David Brookshire (Sharon), Steve Raper, and Ted Raper; various great nieces and nephews; and Hal’s fur-baby, Chester, who was his constant companion.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. with military rites at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC with his dear friend Mike Brown officiating and grandson Ty Thrift singing. There are no formal visitations planned for Hal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice organization of the donor’s choice or to the Alzheimer Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
