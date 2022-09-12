HPTNWS- 9-13-22 SPENCER, H.S. JR.jpg

TRINITY — Mr. Homer Sylvester “H.S.” Spencer Jr., 95, resident of Trinity, died Sept.11, 2022 at his home.

H.S. was born May 10, 1927 in Randolph County, a son to Homer Sylvester Spencer Sr. and Anne Delk Spencer. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, specializing in aircraft maintenance, and following his service, returned to this area where he remained his entire life. H.S. was owner and operator of Alamance Builders Supply and a longtime member of Archdale Friends Meeting. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, golf and, as a pilot, had a passion for aviation. In 1948, he married Evelyn “Danese” Kidd Spencer who preceded him in death in 2018. His sister, Carolyn Spencer Dillon, and his daughter-in-law, Becky Stevens Spencer, also preceded him in death.

