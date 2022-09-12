TRINITY — Mr. Homer Sylvester “H.S.” Spencer Jr., 95, resident of Trinity, died Sept.11, 2022 at his home.
H.S. was born May 10, 1927 in Randolph County, a son to Homer Sylvester Spencer Sr. and Anne Delk Spencer. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, specializing in aircraft maintenance, and following his service, returned to this area where he remained his entire life. H.S. was owner and operator of Alamance Builders Supply and a longtime member of Archdale Friends Meeting. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, golf and, as a pilot, had a passion for aviation. In 1948, he married Evelyn “Danese” Kidd Spencer who preceded him in death in 2018. His sister, Carolyn Spencer Dillon, and his daughter-in-law, Becky Stevens Spencer, also preceded him in death.
Surviving are three sons, Randall Marley Spencer, Richard Lynn Spencer (Heather), and Darin Scott Spencer; a brother, Cletus D. Spencer (Barbara); five grandchildren, Matt Spencer (Sabrina), Trevor Spencer (Brittany), Ryan Spencer (Taylor), Marley Spencer Smith (Jake) and Ruthie Spencer Smith (Riley); and three great grandchildren, Hadley Blake Spencer, Isaac Spencer and Sawyer Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Archdale Friends Meeting with Pastor Rodney Kirby and Mr. Dale James officiating. The interment will take place at the meeting columbarium. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall at the meeting. Memorials may be directed to Archdale Friends Meeting at 114 Trindale Rd. Archdale, NC 27263. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
