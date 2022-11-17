KERNERSVILLE — Gwendolyn Harmon, passed Nov. 10,2022 in Kernersville, NC.
KERNERSVILLE — Gwendolyn Harmon, passed Nov. 10,2022 in Kernersville, NC.
Homegoing services will be conducted 3:30, Saturday Nov. 19, 2022 at New Beginnings Ministries.
Visitation 3-3:30. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.
