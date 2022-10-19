HIGH POINT — Gwendolyn H. Goldston passed away on Monday, Oct.17, 2022, at Accordius Health at Lexington. She was born in High Point, NC on Oct. 12, 1952, a daughter of the late Sylvester Harrington and Margaret Harrington. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Goldston.
Known by her friends and family as “Gwen,” she attended the public schools in High Point, NC. She later received her undergraduate and master’s degrees from UNC-Greensboro. Gwen taught in the Guilford County School System. Her hobbies included making art and attending car shows. She was known as a generous wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. She is formerly a member of Temple Memorial Baptist Church, and later attended Green Street Baptist Church.
