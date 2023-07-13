TRINITY — Gurney Allen Davis, 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday,
July 11, 2023.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 7:50 pm
He was born on May 5, 1941 in High Point, the son of the late Stanley and Esther Kearns Davis. A resident of this area all his life, he graduated from Trinity High School in 1959 and from Guilford College in 1963. He later served his country in the US Army. He began his career in banking with Wachovia and retired as Vice President with First Citizens, after 32 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Vernon Church; where he taught Sunday school, served as President of the cemetery committee and would serve wherever needed. Gurney enjoyed working on his farm, taking care of his Milking Devon cattle and raising Dominique chickens. He also enjoyed getting together every morning with his friends at Bojangles, but his true love and passion was spending time with his family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and would put others needs before his own. He will be remembered as a strong Christian man, with a servant’s heart, who was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years; Nancy Cook Davis; his children, Julie Davis Smith and her husband, Allen and Joshua Davis and his girlfriend, Jessica Thompson; his grandchildren, Hailey Rae Smith and her husband Kade, Cody Davis and Reece Thompson.
A service to celebrate Gurney’s life will be held on Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Church with Reverend Dr. Caroline Franks officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard. His family will be at the residence.
Memorials in Gurney’s memory may be made to the Charlie’s Angels Fund c/o Mt. Vernon Church, 9931 Archdale Road, Trinity, NC 27370.
Online condolences may be made on Gurney’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
