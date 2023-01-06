HPTNWS- 1-7-23 CLINE, GRETA.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Greta Joyce Craver Cline, 84, of Thomasville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Thomasville Medical Center.

Greta was born on Feb. 14, 1938, in Davidson County to the late Roscoe Craver and Gertrude Shuler Craver. She was a member of Pine Woods United Methodist Church and was involved in The Methodist Women. Greta loved fishing and spending time with her family. She enjoyed 59 years of marriage to Joe Don Cline, who passed away Jan. 27, 2014.

