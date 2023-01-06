THOMASVILLE — Greta Joyce Craver Cline, 84, of Thomasville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Thomasville Medical Center.
Greta was born on Feb. 14, 1938, in Davidson County to the late Roscoe Craver and Gertrude Shuler Craver. She was a member of Pine Woods United Methodist Church and was involved in The Methodist Women. Greta loved fishing and spending time with her family. She enjoyed 59 years of marriage to Joe Don Cline, who passed away Jan. 27, 2014.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Greta was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Steed.
Surviving are two sons, Danny Joe Cline and wife Sheila of Southmont, Terry Cline and wife Gena of Lexington; a brother, Billy Craver and wife Josephine of Lexington; two grandchildren, William “Levi” Cline and Amanda Lynn Cline; extended family and close friends.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Pine Woods United Methodist Church, 200 Pine Woods Church Road, Thomasville, NC with Rev. Laura Lee Jones officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
