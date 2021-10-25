HIGH POINT– Gregory Lewis Parker, son of the late Grady Parker and Lucy Mae Parker Taylor, was born in High Point, NC, on April 2, 1954. He transitioned from Kennestone Hospital, in Kennesaw, Georgia, on Oct. 8, 2021.
Mr. Gregory L. Parker had an undeniable mojo that was contagious. This mojo served him well during his career of multiple sales positions that included cars, electronics and vacations. On the flip side, when he was the customer bargaining with a sales representative, he would not leave any discount stone unturned.
He was well known for breaking out in dance moves if he heard music playing, or sometimes just dancing to the tune in his head. He discovered a love of the ocean later in life as he enjoyed traveling to scuba dive. However, everyone knows his purpose in life was dedicating his life to AA, and inspiring others to take it one day at a time.
He would want to be known for being a dedicated husband, driving Claudette Parker absolutely insane. A father who steered his children away from trouble and made sure they understood the consequences of their actions. The grandfather who would take his grandkids to school field trips, play with them in the yard, or go around the corner and treat them to snowballs. The 24-hour AA sponsor who would answer the phone at any time and help anyone going through their struggle with addiction. A man of faith.
Mr. Gregory Lewis Parker shared 46 year with his wife, Claudette Parker.
His legacy is being carried on by:
His son, Kenyon McGraw (Sherri Miller), granddaughters, Khadijah Wright and Destiny Wright,
and great-granddaughter, Amiyah Wright.
His son, Lamond Parker (Nicole Pierson), granddaughter, Amaiya Parker, and grandson, Jayden Parker
His son, Lewayne Parker (Dacia Parker), and granddaughters, Arianna Parker and Ashytn Parker.
His daughter, Lanica Parker, and grandsons, Braxton Claiborne and Cameron Claiborne.
He leaves behind:
His brother, Robert Taylor (Nadean), and nephews, Shamar Taylor and Robert Taylor.
His niece, Laconna Yarrell, great-niece, La’Mya Yarrell, and nephew, Rashawn Yarrell.
His nephew Carlos Jones and Niece Chineka Jones
His sister-in-law, Kathryn Burns (Willie), niece, Kishaun Bell, and nephew, LB.
His brother-in-law, Michael Brown (Yolande Sears), and nephews, Michael Brown and David Brown.
His aunts, cousins, and AA family.
Let’s Celebrate the Life of Gregory Lewis Parker
Hosted by: The Parker Family
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. ET
Riverside EpicCenter - 135 Riverside Pkwy., Austell, GA 30168.
