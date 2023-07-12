HPTNWS- 7-13-23 STEWART, GREG.jpg

GREENSBORO - Greg Alan Stewart, beloved son of Douglas D. Stewart Jr. and Martha Stewart, passed away at his home in Greensboro.

Greg was born on Nov. 11, 1966, in Portsmouth, Virginia, and was raised in High Point. He attended local schools and UNC Chapel Hill. He had a love of sports and aspired to being a sports broadcaster. A long-term battle with mental illness upended his aspirations.