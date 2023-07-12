GREENSBORO - Greg Alan Stewart, beloved son of Douglas D. Stewart Jr. and Martha Stewart, passed away at his home in Greensboro.
Greg was born on Nov. 11, 1966, in Portsmouth, Virginia, and was raised in High Point. He attended local schools and UNC Chapel Hill. He had a love of sports and aspired to being a sports broadcaster. A long-term battle with mental illness upended his aspirations.
Greg fought the battle every day courageously and with the love of family and the help of many others. Never complaining and always ready for a family holiday gathering, a good meal, good conversation, a good football game and a strong interest in others and their successes, he stood on the sidelines cheering them on.
To know Greg, was to know a very generous and thoughtful man with a sweet and caring attitude toward those around him whether neighbors or family whom he loved very much. He never had an unkind word for his fellow man regardless of the circumstances. We now have to let him go as his creator calls him to soar with the angels with his new mind and body in perfect harmony and eternal fellowship.
Left to mourn his loss but to celebrate his life are his father and stepmother, Brenda; his mother; his brother, Christopher Stewart of Charlotte and daughter, Tyler and children Khalil, Aaliyah and Cali; his loving aunts, Mary Davis of High Point and Marge Dover of Tulsa, Oklahoma; first cousins Jeff Davis, Sara Weeks, Julie Gulledge, Angela Smith, Donna Smith, Tonya Phelps, Terri Glass, Susan Ivey and Andy Stewart.
The family would like to thank Mental Health Associates of the Triad located in High Point for their programming of Destiny House and all the support through the years under the leadership of Ellen Cochran. They also wish to thank Shepherd House in Greensboro and all the staff of Easter Seals and Beacon Management Corporation for the independent living environment made possible through the work of many and a huge accomplishment for Greg for which he was very proud and appreciative.
Go! Go! And broadcast to the heavens! We love you, Greg!
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service on Eastchester Drive, High Point, followed by a Celebration of Life for family and friends in the Life Tribute Center of Cumby Family Funeral Service. A private graveside service will be held at a later time.
For the love of community and for the love of those with mental health needs, the family requests prayerful consideration of memorials to, Mental Health Associates of the Triad, PO Box 5693, High Point, NC 27262; or to Shepherd House, 1500 Langford Street, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Tomorrow has not yet come…
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the Stewart family.
