THOMASVILLE — Margaret Williamson Hammond, known as “Grandma Purple,” 85, of Thomasville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her residence.
Margaret was born April 13, 1936, to the late Ralph Williamson Sr. and Virginia Harris Williamson in Guilford County. Grandma Purple was a remarkable individual. She worked for many years at Duke Power, and after retiring she came to work in Thomasville City Schools. It was there she earned the name “Grandma.” Margaret showed love and concern to all the children who came into her life.
Margaret was a woman who a child could count on. In 1992 she was awarded “Citizen of the Year” from the city of Thomasville and the “Robinson Award” from Duke Power for her community service. She served her community in many roles, including Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and Thomasville Lions Club, just to name a few. In her later years, Margaret had a ministry at Thomasville Medical Center, where many patients and families received prayer in their time of need. Showing the love of God to everyone she came in contact with, Grandma Purple was a true steward of the gospel during her time on earth. She was a faithful member of Heath Church in Lexington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Carlton Gray.
Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Harold Hammond, of the home; four children, Leonard Gray, of High Point, Virginia Tate, of Thomasville, Tracy Barr and husband Preston, of Thomasville, and Terry Gray and wife Jennifer, of Winston-Salem; her brother, Ralph Williamson Jr., of High Point; six grandchildren, Roderick Bethea, Rene Littlejohn, Andre Laughlin, Kimberly Laughlin, Quentin Gray and Titus Gray; several great-grandchildren; five nieces; and numerous adopted children and grandchildren she loved like her own.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, at 2 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dan Downing officiating. Entombment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. The family will greet friends at the funeral home tonight from 6-8 p.m. The family will also be receiving friends at the home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lexington Community Cancer Center or Hospice of Davidson County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
