CHARLOTTE — Grace Armenta Thompson Leach passed away March 30, 2023, in Charlotte, NC.
She was born in Randolph County on August 2, 1931, to the late George Wesley and Sarah Siler Thompson. Grace spent her childhood in Greensboro and graduated from Greensboro High School and later attended Women’s College in Greensboro.
In 1957, Grace married the late Glenn Wade Leach and moved to Raleigh where their three sons were born. The family later moved to High Point where Grace lived until recently moving to Charlotte. Grace was a member of Emerywood Baptist Church where she attended Sunday School and participated in Circle. Grace was the office manager at J L Darr Construction Company for over 40 years. Grace’s friends and colleagues at Darr were her beloved extended family.
Friends and family remember Grace as a kind, caring Christian. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, gardening and spending time with friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Leach; son, Greg Leach; brother, Alfred Thompson; sister, Dorothy Eby; and sister-in-law, Betty Brown.
Grace is survived by sons, Wade Leach (wife, Beverly) of Charlotte and Wesley Leach of Charlottesville, Virginia; her grandson, Wade Leach III of Charlotte; and her daughter-in-law, Nita Leach of Raleigh. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Stafford (husband, Wayne) of Jamestown; sister-in-law, Jean Hazzard of Trinity; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Emerywood Baptist Church (1300 Country Club Drive, High Point) on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. in the gathering area. A service to celebrate Grace’s life will be held at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary. Interment will follow in Trinity Cemetery immediately following the service.
John 11: 25-26 Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.”
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Leach family.
