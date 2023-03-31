HPTNWS- 4-1-23 LEACH, GRACE.jpg

CHARLOTTE — Grace Armenta Thompson Leach passed away March 30, 2023, in Charlotte, NC.

She was born in Randolph County on August 2, 1931, to the late George Wesley and Sarah Siler Thompson. Grace spent her childhood in Greensboro and graduated from Greensboro High School and later attended Women’s College in Greensboro.

