HIGH POINT — Gloria Yvonne Ingram, 76, made her transition to be with the Lord on August 20, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in High Point, NC. Gloria was born on May 11, 1946, in Bennettsville, SC, the only child of Annie Louise and William Ledbetter.
Gloria attended William Penn High School. She married her devoted husband, Bobby Eugene Ingram on Dec. 20, 1969. The two of them shared 39 wonderful years together until his earthly departure on Jan. 1, 2018. Gloria was a member at Living Water Baptist Church.
Gloria began a long career at Carlson-Dellosa Publishing where she retired in 2008. She loved to cook for those in need, worship and fellowship with her close family and friends.
Gloria leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved sons, Bobby (Mikeshia) Ingram of Atlanta, GA, and Brandon Ingram of High Point, NC; grandchildren, Jasmine Simmons, Da’Mon Ingram, Lalah Ingram, Jayden Ingram; one great granddaughter, Ja’Naia Simmons; bonus son, Donald Campbell; her sisters in Christ, Jeanette LaGrande, May Graves, Mary Bingham, Lois Bethea; other relatives, and a host of friends and church family.
Funeral service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 903 E. Kearns Street. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
