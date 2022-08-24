HPTNWS- 8-25-22 INGRAM, GLORIA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Gloria Yvonne Ingram, 76, made her transition to be with the Lord on August 20, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in High Point, NC. Gloria was born on May 11, 1946, in Bennettsville, SC, the only child of Annie Louise and William Ledbetter.

Gloria attended William Penn High School. She married her devoted husband, Bobby Eugene Ingram on Dec. 20, 1969. The two of them shared 39 wonderful years together until his earthly departure on Jan. 1, 2018. Gloria was a member at Living Water Baptist Church.

Trending Videos