THOMASVILLE — Gloria “Sue“ Harris Hunter, former Davidson County Commissioner
and former Thomasville City Councilwoman, died on Feb. 24, 2023 at the age of
86. She was born in Elkins, WV on March 6, 1936 to John Quincy Harris and Marie
Sizemore Harris.
Sue grew up in Webster Springs, WV in the family home located along the Elk River
surrounded by mountains. She attended grade school in Parcoal and then Webster
Springs High School where she played half court basketball and proudly served as a
majorette. She attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Buckhannon, WV and worked
at hospitals in Richwood, WV and Cleveland, OH where she cross-matched blood for
some of the country’s first open heart surgeries. In 1959, she married her high school
sweetheart, Dr. James E. Hunter and they lived together in Cleveland, OH, Las Vegas,
NV , and Chapel Hill, NC before moving to Thomasville, NC in 1968. Sue quickly
adopted Thomasville as her hometown and volunteered with various organizations that
aimed to help the Chair City showcase its best qualities. She volunteered with PACE
and City Beautification for many years with the goal of helping the city’s outward
appearance match the beauty, creativity, and hospitality of its citizens.
In 1991, Sue was asked to fill an unexpired seat on the Davidson County Board of
Commissioners and was subsequently elected to serve a new term in 1992. Thereafter,
she was elected to Thomasville City Council, continuing to find ways to bolster Thomasville and serve its citizens.
Sue co-founded and co-owned the Thomasville Emporium and Side Street Cafe with
her sister, Shirley Byrnes, and also partnered to convert an old downtown building into
the 12 W. Main event center. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church
where she served as an elder, deacon, youth fellowship advisor, and member of the
Refugee Resettlement Committee. Actively supportive in her children’s lives, she
volunteered and led Westchester Academy’s Parent Association and athletic Booster
Club. She was also a former board member of the NC Shakespeare Festival and
Lexington State Bank. Sue brought a can-do spirit and positive energy to all that she did
while also treasuring time to rejuvenate at her mountain home in Pocahontas County,
WV with friends, family, and ice cream on the front porch.
Sue is survived by her loving and devoted children – her son and caregiver, Rob
Hunter, daughter Jill Hunter Dale (Bruce) of Cary, NC , “adopted son” Olli-Pekka Laitila
(Paula) of Helsinki, Finland, grandson Zachary Dale of Greenville, NC, bonus
grandchildren Jennalee Meck and Durham Meck, loyal Goldendoodle Daisy, and
younger sisters Shirley Byrnes (Tom) of Thomasville, Kathi Der (Mike) of Pennsboro,
WV, Terri Davis (Chuck) of East Prairie, MO and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins,
and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and forever love
“Jim” and brother David Harris.
A funeral service will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church of Thomasville, 101
Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360 on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1 pm. Burial
will follow at Thomasville City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Sechrest-
Davis of Thomasville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church 21 Randolph St.
Thomasville, NC 27360 or PACE PO Box 1485 Thomasville, NC 27360.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of
Thomasville. Online condolences: www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com –select
Obituaries.
