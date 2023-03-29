HIGH POINT — Mrs. Gloria Louise Miller Wilson, 83, resident of High Point, died March 27, 2023 at her home.
She was born Nov. 14, 1939 in North Wilkesboro, NC, a daughter to Ralph E. and Louise Wilson Miller. Gloria was a resident of this area all her life and a member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. Though a homemaker, she considered herself a full-time grandmother and loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and supporting them through volunteering at Westchester Country Day School.
Surviving are her daughter, Cres Calabrese (Mike) of Georgetown, SC; her son, Rick Wilson (Sondra) of Chattanooga, TN; four grandchildren, Rede Wilson, Will Davis (Lauren), Mark Wilson and Michael Calabrese; several nieces and nephews; and three special extended family members, Tamara Wilson, Bill Davis, and Delores Thompson. Her sister, Vivian Blanche Dula, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3 at First Presbyterian Church in High Point, with Rev. Dr. Erin Bowers officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center at the church. Memorials may be directed to Westchester Country Day School, 2045 N. Old Greensboro Road, High Point, NC 27265 or to TAG (The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards), 400 W. English Road, Suite 151, High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.