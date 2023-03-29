HPTNWS- 3-30-23 WILSON, GLORIA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Gloria Louise Miller Wilson, 83, resident of High Point, died March 27, 2023 at her home.

She was born Nov. 14, 1939 in North Wilkesboro, NC, a daughter to Ralph E. and Louise Wilson Miller. Gloria was a resident of this area all her life and a member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. Though a homemaker, she considered herself a full-time grandmother and loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and supporting them through volunteering at Westchester Country Day School.

