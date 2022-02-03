HIGH POINT — On Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, Gloria Dean Middleton transitioned from labor to reward. She was the youngest of six children born to the late Deacon Henry Mitchell Sr. and Deaconess Janie Powell Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Henry Mitchell Jr. and a grandson, Isaiah Middleton.
She was born and raised in Beaufort, SC. Gloria Middleton was educated in Beaufort County School District and graduated from Beaufort High School in 1972. After graduation she moved to High Point, NC and led a thriving career in the furniture industry for many years.
In 1978, she was one of 17 individuals to join as a member of Community Holiness Church (later renamed as Community Deliverance Holiness Church) making her a founding member of the church. She worked and sacrificed alongside her then Pastor Edwin Taylor and her brothers and sisters in Christ to build the current church located at 7609 Horney Road.
Gloria leaves to forever cherish her memories and love, her children — Maurice Middleton, Shaneaka Middleton (Natasha Matthews) and Daniel Middleton. And three grandchildren; siblings, Minister Redel Leake Morrall (Minister John Morall), Leroy Mitchell (Joan Mitchell), Ronald E. Mitchell (Darlene Mitchell), and Leon A. Mitchell; two aunts; a host of nephews, nieces and cousins, dogs of Sit and Stay Doggy Daycare, and a lifelong friend, Apostle Sumpter and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Greater Power & Praise Deliverance, 1329 Kimery Drive. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. On Friday, (TODAY) the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Community Deliverance Holiness Church, 7609 Horney Road.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Middleton family at phillipsfuneral
