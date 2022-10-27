THOMASVILLE — Gleola “Glee” Barnes Harrison, 71, of Thomasville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Piedmont Crossing.
Glee was born Dec. 11, 1950 to the late Mont Barnes and Gypsy Brown Barnes in Guilford County, NC. She was a faithful member of Charity Baptist Church when she was physically able to attend. Glee owned and operated Lolly’s Crafts. She really enjoyed making crafts and flower arrangements. She also helped with the flowers for many weddings. She was a loving mother and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Glee was preceded in death by her husband, Terry (Phil) Harrison Sr. whom she was married to for 44 years, before his passing in 2015; seven siblings, Everette Ellison, Kenneth Barnes, William Thomas Barnes, Larry Edward Barnes, Jerry Milburn Barnes, Agnes Myers, Helen Marie Dean.
Surviving are her two sons, Phillip Harrison Jr., Brian Harrison and wife Mallory, all of Thomasville; four siblings, Margaret Jean Del Gais and husband Tony, Rhonda Cabot, Charles R. Barnes and Sherry Rising; four grandchildren, Caitlyn Harrison, Aubrey Harrison, Zachary Harrison and Brooks Harrison; and many extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 2 p.m., at Charity Baptist Church, 6835 Charity Church Lane, High Point, NC, with Rev. Elton Wilborne officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. at J. C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Davidson County, 202 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
