HPTNWS- 10-28-22 HARRISON, GLEOLA.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Gleola “Glee” Barnes Harrison, 71, of Thomasville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Piedmont Crossing.

Glee was born Dec. 11, 1950 to the late Mont Barnes and Gypsy Brown Barnes in Guilford County, NC. She was a faithful member of Charity Baptist Church when she was physically able to attend. Glee owned and operated Lolly’s Crafts. She really enjoyed making crafts and flower arrangements. She also helped with the flowers for many weddings. She was a loving mother and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Trending Videos