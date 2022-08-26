THOMASVILLE — Glenna Jean Hedrick Dorsett went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2022. She was 91 years old.
Glenna was born to Allen Lee Hedrick and Virginia James Hedrick on Dec. 3, 1930, in Davidson County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 7:57 pm
THOMASVILLE — Glenna Jean Hedrick Dorsett went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2022. She was 91 years old.
Glenna was born to Allen Lee Hedrick and Virginia James Hedrick on Dec. 3, 1930, in Davidson County.
She graduated from Pilot High School in 1949 with honors. After graduation, she had many jobs. Before her retirement, she worked for The Style Boutique Dress Shop in High Point, N.C. where she was the Office Manager for many years.
She was a lifelong member of Emanuel Reformed Church where she attended the Young at Heart Sunday School Class. In her younger years, she stayed in the nursery to help take care of the children.
Glenna’s biggest blessing was the birth of her son, Greg, on Nov. 25, 1952. He brought so much sunshine to her life. She remained committed to taking care of him throughout her life. There were many challenges, but she faced each one with love and compassion for him. They always knew that they had each other to rely on.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Colon Leon Hedrick.
Surviving is her son, Gregory Thomas Dorsett, a brother, Bobby Ray Hedrick (Joyce), nephew, Randy Leon Hedrick (Karen), niece, Vickie Hedrick Koch (Paul), niece, Monica Hedrick Underwood (Edwin), great nieces and nephews, Chris, Kimberly, Madeline, and Elizabeth, and great-great nieces and nephews, Mason, Jake, and Ellie.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care provided to Glenna by her main caregivers, Susan, Dorothy, Jessica, and Kim. They were so kind and good to her and we are all very thankful for them. We would also like to thank the wonderful Hospice team who provided such wonderful and compassionate care during her last few weeks on earth.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Emanuel Reformed Church by Pastor Ricky Payne. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Emanuel Reformed Church, General Fund, 128 Cedarland Drive, Thomasville, N.C. 27360. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
PSALM 23, KJV
1 CORINTHIANS 2:9
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.