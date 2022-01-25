HIGH POINT — Mrs. Glenna Dolly Clark, 92, of High Point, passed away Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021, at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point.
Glenna was born in Newdale, NC, to the late Kenneth Wyatt and Joanna Briggs Wyatt on July 29, 1929. Glenna is a retired nurse from High Point Memorial Hospital. In addition to her parents Glenna is preceded in death by her husband, Gillis; brother, Albert; two nephews, Tommy and Allan; and brother-in-law, Stafford.
Glenna is survived by sisters, Alma McColugh and Emma Baker (George); nieces, Beverly Clark, Donna Fore (Kenneth), Ann Smith and Teena Sisk; nephew, John Boyd; great-nephews, Dawson and Justin Sisk.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the donor’s choice.
A service will be Jan. 29, at 3 p.m., at Floral Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com, Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
