THOMASVILLE — Glenn Leonard was called home to the Savior he loved on Friday, September 1, 2023.
His faith was finally made sight and he is now face to face with the God he has followed and spent his whole life longing to see.
He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and the great love of his life, Betty Rose, with whom he had two children that they adored–Martha (Crissie) Miller and Rick Leonard. At the ripe young age of 68, he met the second great love of his life–Edna, who shared an incredibly sweet second chapter of life with him.
Glenn was born on September 25, 1925, in Davidson County to Marvin and Grace Leonard of Thomasville, NC. He entered into the Navy in 1943, where he completed his basic training as a hospital corpsman.
He went on to valiantly defend our democracy in WWII and was recently honored for this service as the Grand Marshall in the Thomasville Memorial Day parade. After retiring from the Navy he worked in the dry cleaning business for over thirty years, and completed his career working at Thomas Built Buses.
Ever the servant, Glenn was a faithful member of over seventy years at First Baptist church of Thomasville, where he served as a deacon and a member of the choir.
After retiring, he faithfully volunteered at Thomasville Hospital for twenty years. Glenn was the pitcher for the Davidson Laundry in the Thomasville adult softball league and the First Baptist church league – a pastime that never failed to bring his trademark grin to his face.
When not serving his family and community or playing softball, Glenn could be found enjoying his second home on the golf course – a hobby he enjoyed even in the hospital via television during his last days. Friends and staff at Spring Arbor Living used to joke that he was the mayor of the place – everyone felt known and cared for by Glenn, and his kindness and loving spirit brightened the lives of all he encountered.
Glenn was one of nine siblings – each was precious to him. He is survived by seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren – a living legacy and testament to the man whose life was marked by service to and love for his beloved family.
It was his greatest wish that they too would know and follow Jesus all the days of their lives.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the JC Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 7, 202,3 at 2 p.m. at the JC Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville.
Family will be welcomed at the residence of Rick Leonard after the graveside service at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Spring Arbor, Thomasville Medical Center, and Hinkle Hospice House for their loving care of Glenn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
