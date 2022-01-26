THOMASVILLE — Glenn Lee Compton Sr, 87, of Thomasville went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, Jan. 23, 2022 at Thomasville Medical Center.
Glenn was born Sept. 27, 1934 to the late Daniel Edgar Compton and Vera Troutman Compton in Iredell County. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by two siblings, Edgar Loren Compton and Marjorie C. Gibbs. Surviving is his loving wife of 60 years, Faye Kennedy Compton of the home; two sons, Glenn “Lee” Compton Jr. of Thomasville, Arthur “Art” Compton of Banner Elk; a sister, Dr. Joyce Compton Brown and her husband Dr. Les Brown of Troutman; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Glenn attended Troutman School and graduated from Barium Springs where he played football.
He served his country in the United States Navy from Nov. 6, 1952 until his honorable discharge Oct. 30, 1956. He was stationed aboard the USS Sperry in San Diego.
Having enrolled at Appalachian in Sept., 1957 and graduating in May, 1961 he boasted proudly that he “made it through” with a paint brush in one hand and the G.I. Bill in the other.
His educational career began in Denton where he taught the 8th grade. Two years later he moved to Thomasville and taught the 8th grade and coached at Pilot. His highlight was having an undefeated basketball team in 10 games in the 1964-1965 season.
After earning his Master’s Degree from UNC-G, he became the principal at Reedy Creek for 5 years. For 2 years he served as principal at Central Davidson Jr. High and then 17 years principal at North Davidson Jr. High. In 1991 he was named Davidson County Schools Principal of the Year. After a year of retirement, he served 3 years as part time assistant principal at Ledford Sr. High.
Glenn enjoyed traveling, golfing, and working in his workshop. He was a faithful member of Pine Woods United Methodist Church where he taught the Endeavors Sunday School Class.
He was a member of the Genealogical Society of Davidson County.
A memorial service to celebrate Glenn’s life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Pine Woods UMC in Thomasville with Rev. Sidney Lanier officiating. Full military honors will be given. The family will greet friends following in the sanctuary.
Memorials may be given to:
Pine Woods UMC at 200 Pine Woods Road, Thomasville, NC 27360 or
Appalachian State University Foundation’s Yosef Club.
Checks should be made out to the ASU Foundation and mailed to:
App State Athletics
Mark E Ricks Athletics Complex
425 Jack Branch Rd, ASU Box 32025
Boone, NC 28608
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.